Latest NewsSports

Is tennis player Novak Djokovic a Krishna devotee?

Jul 21, 2019, 10:02 pm IST
Less than a minute

The netizen and social media are confused over a question whether the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is a devotee of Lord Krishna. Djokovic who has won the Wimbledon tennis title has ignited a heated discussion in social media that whether he is a Krishan devotee or not by a photo he shared on the social media.

The photos of he playing with his kids have ignited the confusion. On the wall behind the tennis player is a large painting of Lord SriKrishan during the Ras Leela. This photo is not a new one but he was tweeted on last year August 26. Many have asked him this also.

Tags

Related Articles

SpiceJet give up cancellation charges for travel to and from Male

Feb 10, 2018, 10:08 am IST

No More Stickers on Fruits say Food Safety Authority

Nov 1, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Nokia 8.1 Launched in India. Here is All you need to Know

Dec 6, 2018, 08:44 am IST

2020 will be deadline for Jammu and Kashmir’s relation with India,says Mehbooba Mufti

Apr 4, 2019, 06:40 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close