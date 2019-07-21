Is tennis player Novak Djokovic a Krishna devotee?

The netizen and social media are confused over a question whether the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is a devotee of Lord Krishna. Djokovic who has won the Wimbledon tennis title has ignited a heated discussion in social media that whether he is a Krishan devotee or not by a photo he shared on the social media.

The photos of he playing with his kids have ignited the confusion. On the wall behind the tennis player is a large painting of Lord SriKrishan during the Ras Leela. This photo is not a new one but he was tweeted on last year August 26. Many have asked him this also.