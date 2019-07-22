Latest NewsIndia

Teacher suspended for sleeping in class

Jul 22, 2019, 12:27 am IST
A teacher was suspended by the Minister after a video of the teacher sleeping in the class become viral in social media.

The teacher was suspended after the minister received the video the teacher sleeping in the class in social media. The incident occurred in the Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh. Athul Kumar Mishra, a UP school teacher was suspended for sleeping in the class. Somebody has taken the photo of Mishra sleeping in the classroom. After the video went viral Minister Anupama Jaiswal suspended the teacher.

