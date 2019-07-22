Vikram’s new film ‘Kadaram Kondan’ banned Malaysia

‘Kadaram Kondan’, the new Tamil film starring Tamil superstar Vikram in the lead role is banned in Malaysia. The Malaysian censor board has banned the film which exclusively shot at Malaysia because they are not happy with the way the film has portrayed the Malaysian police. The Malaysian Censorship Board has denied that the censor was because of the title of the film that is translated as “The ruler of Kedah’.

#KadaramKondan which was completely shot in #Malaysia is banned by the country's Film Censorship Board of Malaysia. The Govt is not happy with the way #Malaysian Police and Society were shown in the movie.. #ChiyaanVikram fans flying to #Singapore to watch the movie.. pic.twitter.com/639bzgLIOq — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 22, 2019

The film is produced by Kamal Hassan under his Rajkamal Films. The film is an action thriller shooted in Malaysia.

We regret to inform that Kadaram Kondan movie will not be released in Malaysia as per the order of the Film Censorship… Gepostet von Lotus Five Star AV am Freitag, 19. Juli 2019

Earlier another Tamil film “Sindhbadh’ starring Vijay Sethupathi has also banned by the Malaysian government.