CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Vikram’s new film ‘Kadaram Kondan’ banned Malaysia

Jul 22, 2019, 12:38 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Kadaram Kondan’, the new Tamil film starring Tamil superstar Vikram in the lead role is banned in Malaysia. The Malaysian censor board has banned the film which exclusively shot at Malaysia because they are not happy with the way the film has portrayed the Malaysian police. The Malaysian Censorship Board has denied that the censor was because of the title of the film that is translated as “The ruler of Kedah’.

The film is produced by Kamal Hassan under his Rajkamal Films. The film is an action thriller shooted in Malaysia.

We regret to inform that Kadaram Kondan movie will not be released in Malaysia as per the order of the Film Censorship…

Gepostet von Lotus Five Star AV am Freitag, 19. Juli 2019

Earlier another Tamil film “Sindhbadh’ starring Vijay Sethupathi has also banned by the Malaysian government.

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Vani Kapoor rises temperature by her ‘bikini’ pictures

Jun 11, 2019, 11:55 pm IST

Meet the actors who have taken the political plunge in 2019 LokSabha election.

Mar 27, 2019, 08:03 pm IST

Gupteshwar Pandey appointed as new DGP

Jan 31, 2019, 10:53 pm IST
Iniya turned producer

Popular Mollywood Actress turned producer…!

Jun 8, 2018, 09:21 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close