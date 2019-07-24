Former Malaysian king divorces Russian beauty queen by ‘triple talaq’

Malaysia’s former king has divorced his wife a former beauty queen from Russia by Tripple talaq. Sultan Muhammad V has even renounced his throne for his love for the former Miss. Moscow Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko.

The marriage has stunned whole Malaysians last year as Sultan Muhammad abdicated his crown for his love. The couple married last year June 7 in private. The couple held a public marriage ceremony in Moscow in November. Their son was born in May.

But now a divorce certificate reveals that the king has ended his relationship. The divorce was done on June 22. A Singapore based lawyer Koh Tien Hua has revealed that the Sultan has irrevocably divorced Rihana on June 22 by three talaqs. An Islamic court has issued a divorce certificate also. The Sultan has also doubted the paternity of the child.

But Rihana claims that she is still the wife of Sultan.