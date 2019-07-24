Woman smashes laptop on boyfriend’s head for looking at other women: Video

A video of a woman beating her partner has become viral in the social media
The woman has created a scene in a flight as she smashed the laptop on her boyfriend’s head for just looking at another woman. The incident took place in a flight traveling to Los Angeles from Miami. The woman smashed the head of her partner for looking at another woman. The footage has been seen by 4 million viewers.
hot girl summer has been postponed until further notice pic.twitter.com/FpxR61NA7G
— Julia Scorupco (@juliascorupco) July 22, 2019
The couples were quarreling while they boarded on the flight. The flight tried to pacify them but it ended in vain. Another passenger has recorded their fight.
Post Your Comments