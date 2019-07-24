Latest NewsInternational

Woman smashes laptop on boyfriend’s head for looking at other women: Video

Jul 24, 2019, 08:21 pm IST
Less than a minute

A video of a woman  beating her partner has  become viral in the social media

The woman has created a scene in a flight as she smashed the laptop on her boyfriend’s head for just looking at another woman. The incident took place in a flight traveling to Los Angeles from Miami. The woman smashed the head of her partner for looking at another woman. The footage has been seen by 4 million viewers.

The couples were quarreling while they boarded on the flight. The flight tried to pacify them but it ended in vain. Another passenger has recorded their fight.

Tags

Related Articles

General Election 2019: DMK, Congress finalizes alliance in Tamil Nadu

Feb 21, 2019, 07:24 pm IST

These are the highest tax payers in Bollywood industry

Apr 2, 2018, 08:56 pm IST

PM Modi says “More Congress Will Sling Mud at BJP, More we Will Grow”

Sep 25, 2018, 03:58 pm IST

Another Trinamool Congress MLA joins BJP

May 30, 2019, 06:44 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close