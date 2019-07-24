Woman smashes laptop on boyfriend’s head for looking at other women: Video

A video of a woman beating her partner has become viral in the social media

The woman has created a scene in a flight as she smashed the laptop on her boyfriend’s head for just looking at another woman. The incident took place in a flight traveling to Los Angeles from Miami. The woman smashed the head of her partner for looking at another woman. The footage has been seen by 4 million viewers.

hot girl summer has been postponed until further notice pic.twitter.com/FpxR61NA7G — Julia Scorupco (@juliascorupco) July 22, 2019

The couples were quarreling while they boarded on the flight. The flight tried to pacify them but it ended in vain. Another passenger has recorded their fight.