MoHRE impliments new work permit rule in UAE : Details Here

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation UAE, MoHRE, has begun issuing work permits for employers wishing to recruit eligible male workers sponsored by their families.

The move is in implementation of a resolution issued recently by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, regarding regulations on granting of work permits.

Previously, these permits were exclusively issued to women.

Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs, said, “The resolution aims to provide stability to families by enabling them to increase their source of monthly income.”

Granting work permits to men and women sponsored by their families inside the state will help firms meet their demand for jobs from residents and therefore reduce operational costs in light of the recent Cabinet Resolution to reduce the fees of these two groups.

According to the resolution, the new fee for a two-year work permit for a skilled or limited skilled worker is Dh300 for all categories of firms under the ministry’s group classification.