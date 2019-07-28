Pay Dh10,000 fine for breaking this new rule in UAE

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Transport (DoT) officially announced the implementation of the toll system. Motorists going in or out of the Capital will pass through toll gates which will be set up in four different locations. The system will be active from October 15 of this year.

Traffic fines for crossing the toll gate with a non-registered vehicle, after the ten working days grace period, will be Dh100 for the first day, Dh200 for the second day, and Dh400 for the third day, up to a maximum of Dh10,000.

Crossing under the toll gates without sufficient balance in the user’s account for vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi and after the grace period deadline, will result in a fine of Dh50 incurred each day.

In case users tamper with the vehicle’s license plate for the explicit purpose of evading the payment of fees, the fine is Dh10,000. Additionally, causing damage to any e-payment machines or toll gates, will result in a fine of Dh10,000.

Ambulances, Armed Forces and Civil Defence vehicles, public buses, taxis licensed in Abu Dhabi, school buses, police and Ministry of Interior vehicles, trailers and motorcycles will be exempted from the toll system.