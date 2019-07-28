President’s Cup Boxing: Mary Kom bags gold medal

In boxing, Indian boxer Mary Kom has bagged a gold medal in the President’s Cup Boxing in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia on today. She defeated Australian boxer April Franks 5-0.

” Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer, work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI”, Mary Kom tweeted

Gold medal for me and for my country at #PresidentCup Indonesia. Winning means you’re willing to go longer,work harder & give more effort than anyone else. I sincerely thanks to all my Coaches and support staffs of @BFI_official @KirenRijiju @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/R9qxWVgw81 — Mary Kom (@MangteC) July 28, 2019

This win will certainly boost the confidence of Mary Kom, the six-time world champion as the World championship will be held at Russia from September 7 to 21.