Terrorists planning major attack in Kashmir ; Centre deploys 10,000 troops

Modi Govt decided to move over 10,000 troops to Jammu and Kashmir. Top government sources to news agency ANI have said, there are Inputs about a major terrorist attack being planned by Pakistan-based terrorist groups in Kashmir valley. This was Doval’s first visit to Kashmir after Narendra Modi-led BJP government returned to power for the second term in May.

“NSA Ajit Doval had held a meeting of counter-terrorism grid in Jammu and Kashmir in view of this major terrorist attack threat in the Kashmir valley. The decision to deploy the troops is to further strengthen the counter terrorist grid in the state,” ANI reported.

Earlier, Home Ministry order also said the additional forces are being deployed to strengthen “counter insurgent grid.” ”In order to strengthen the central intelligence grid as well as for maintaining law and order situations in Jammu & Kashmir, deployment of additional 100 companies of central armed police forces as per details mentioned below are ordered,” said a Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) order.

Recently, around 40,000 additional central paramilitary forces were brought in for Amarnath Yatra security. The Centre decided to deploy about central paramilitary and state police personnel to secure the 46-day yatra that began from July 1 from the twin route — traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and shortest Baltal track in Ganderbal district. It will conclude on August 15, the day Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated in the country.