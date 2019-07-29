Canadian Visa within 20 days ; Government expands SDS programme

Last year, the Canadian government had initiated the programme for the students from India, China, Philippines and Vietnam.

Now, Pakistan has been included in the list of countries,Canadian government expands its Students Direct Stream (SDS) programme to international students from Pakistan enabling them to get student visa within 20 days., a press release said.

“A study permit is not a visa. It does not, by itself, allow you to travel to or enter Canada. You may also need a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA). If you do, we’ll issue it with your study permit,” the Government of Canada said on its website.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar welcomed the decision of the Canadian government for inclusion of Pakistani international students into the programme as it would facilitate the students desiring to study in Canada.