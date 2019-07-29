Latest NewsIndia

Income Tax Dept recovers foreign assets worth Rs 200 crore from Congress leader

Jul 29, 2019
The Income Tax officials have recovered foreign assets worth over Rs. 200 crore after raids against Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family, the Income Tax Department said on Sunday.

Tax officials had searched 13 premises linked to Kuldeep Bishnoi in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on July 23.

“The group, controlled by persons who have significant political presence in a neighbouring state for decades and are occupying responsible political positions has been generating large amounts of undisclosed income over several decades,” the IT Department said in a statement.

While the statement did not name anyone, official sources in the department said the case involves Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana.

