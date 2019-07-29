Jacob Thomas Takes a Dig at Kerala Govt. Check Out his Fb post

Kerala Administrative Tribunal has issued an order to reinstate former Vigilance director DGP Jacob Thomas with immediate effect. He has been under suspension for quite some time.

The Tribunal said the continuous suspension of the IPS officer is not right. Soon after this positive news came out, Jacob Thomas, who was once projected as the ‘anti-corruption’ face of Pinarayi Govt has made a Facebook post.

Jacob Thomas chose not to respond to the Tribunal’s verdict but shared a newspaper cutting of Malayalam daily-which is about the news of an officer getting suspended for submitting a report about the corruption involved in the Vytila overbridge construction.

It was assistant executive engineer V.K Shylamol who was suspended. Jacob Thomas captioned the paper cutting-“Only if you cover corruption, the place can be devoid of corruption”.

Check out his Fb post