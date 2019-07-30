Actress shares her ‘perfect boy friend’s ‘ photo on social media

Tamil actress VJ Ramy got a ‘perfect boyfriend’ on her birthday evening. The social media freak actress shared her ‘perfect boyfriend’s ‘ photo on her Instagram page. Her trainer has gifted her this boyfriend.

Ramya Subramanian has played the main role in the recently released film ‘Aadai’, in which Amala Paul was the heroine. She also portrayed the role of Dulqar Salman’s friend in Mani Ratnam movie ‘OK Kanmay’. She has till now acted in 7 films.

She was the finalist of Ms.Chennai contest in 2004. Later he switched her career to television filed and become an anchor. She also worked as an RJ. Married in 2014 she divorced in 2015.