Meet Spanish beauty Paz Vega who plays the lead role in Mohanlal film “Barroz’: photo Gallery

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has announced two leading Spanish actors will play the lead role in his directorial debut film ‘Barroz’. In this Pas Vega, the Spanish actress will play the role of Vasco Da Gama’s wife in the film.

Vega made her television debut in the Spanish TV series, Menudo es mi padre, which starred rumba singer El Fary. She appeared in two other series in 1997—Más que amigos and teen drama Compañeros. Vega entered the Spanish film world from the television field.

Her first film was ‘zapping’ released in 1999. .Her film credits include Sex and Lucia (2001), Spanglish (2004), 10 Items or Less (2006), All Roads Lead to Rome (2015), and in Rambo: Last Blood (2019). She is married to Orson Salazar, she is a mother of three kids.