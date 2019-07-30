Pakistan’s Armed Forces Spokesperson Makes a Huge Blunder in trying to ‘Prove’ India’s Balakot Airstrikes ‘Failed’. Check this Out

India’s Balakot airstrikes, a strong reply to the Pulwama incident, is something that Pakistan is still struggling to recover from. On the early morning hours of February 26, Indian warplanes crossed the de facto border in the disputed region of Kashmir and dropped bombs in the vicinity of the town of Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. 5 months later Pakistan is still trying hard to disprove these claims. In a recent incident, Pakistan Armed Forces’ official spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor from her personal account shared a doctored video of veteran Air Marshal Denzil Keelor, a hero of the 1965 India-Pakistan war.

He captioned the video “Admission of Indian failure and losses on 27 February 2019 by a well-decorated Indian Airforce veteran Air Marshal Denzil Keelor” but what he did not realize was that the video was all about the 1965 war. The portion where Keelor speaks about the 1965 war is carefully omitted from the clip.

Admission of Indian failure and losses on 27 February 2019 by a well decorated Indian Airforce veteran Air Marshal Denzil Keelor.#Surprise pic.twitter.com/uTeErbucCl — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) July 28, 2019

He mentions how some of the losses were due to tactical errors, inexperience. “You cannot go to war inexperienced. The price we paid for it was quite heavy,” he says.

The video, to make it look more misleading, also had inset video which had visuals from the Balakot air strikes where Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan.

A number of Twitter users pointed it out to Ghafoor that he had got the wrong video, and his admission came later.