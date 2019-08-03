Jakka Hariprasad to direct murder mystery; Details Inside

Jakka Hariprasad who has made his debut as the director,with the film Darsakudu. Now he has asserted that she will be will now be directing a murder mystery.

The film’s story is set around the ’90s to the present. Dinesh Tej of Husharu fame will play the lead while Ananya of Mallesham fame will be seen as the female lead.

“The makers recently found an old house, and the shoot will start in that house from August 5. This is a completely screenplay-based film, and one will surely feel the thrill,” says a unit source. Director Hariprasad has previously worked as writer with director Sukumar for the Mahesh-Babu-starrer 1: Nenokkadine and the Naga-Chaitanya-starrer 100% Love.