Teacher avoids jail for sexually abusing 13 year-old boy in front of her own son

A 31 year-old teacher who sexually abused a 13 year-old boy in front of her own son has avoided a jail sentence. Arkansas educator Latasha Schoolfield, now 34, escaped jail but must register as a sex offender after she admitted to sexual indecency with a child.

Schoolfield was initially charged and cleared of rape back in February 2017 but was re-arrested on additional rape charges by cops in a different jurisdiction just hours later.Following a plea deal, the rape charges were dropped. If she had been convicted of the original charges, Schoolfield could have faced a 200-year sentence.

The disgraced Riverside School District supply teacher told police she had sex with the boy at a Jonesboro motel while her son was in the same room.Schofield had tried to appeal the charges and have them dismissed under the US’s Double Jeopardy laws, which stops a person from being charged twice with the same crime.

It comes after peadophile Brittany Zamora, 28, was caged for 20 years after having sex with a 13-year-old boy.At her sentencing in Arizona last month, Zamora broke down in tears and apologised to the victim and his family.She told the court: “I’m ashamed of my actions and completely remorseful and regret what took place.”