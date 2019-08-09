Pakistani Girl Holds Placard Saying ‘Kashmir Banega Pakistan’. Check Out this Kashmiri Girl Responded

Ever since Article 370 was revoked, left-liberals and certain ‘intellectuals’ have been trying hard to prove that the move is an encroachment upon the liberty upon Kashmiris and a ‘violation’ on the promise India gave them. Then there is also a host of Pakistan journalists and politicians who come out against the abrogation although Kashmir is an entirely internal matter of India. Kiran Naz, one such Pakistan journalist had posted a video on Twitter, where she was seen holding placards.

Main Pakistani Houn, Mein Wada Karti who hi Apni akhri saas thak kashmiriyon kay sath houn kyu jay ye mera yaqeen hay Ibrat ka Nishaan Bany ga Modi ka Hindustan, Kashmir Banega Pakistan” was her message through her video.

Kashmiri woman Yana Mirchandani took a dig at her and asked if her make up while delivering the message is for attracting Indian brothers.

bada make up shake up kar ke aayi ho. .. is this for kashmir or for attracting my indian brothers??” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier Yana Mirchandani had also posted a video on why abrogation of Article 370 is good for Kashmir.