Police and Women Commission rescues woman from a brothel

In a search conducted by Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for woman has rescued a woman from Kolkata from a brothel in the GB Road. The woman was rescued on Yesterday.

The woman was sold to a brothel by a man who offered her a better job in Delhi. Her family filed a complaint as they did not receive any information from her after she went to Delhi. The woman has reached Delhi on June 8.

Her brother received a call from a Bengali man in Delhi who informed him that his sister is in a brothel. He came to Delhi and met the man who has seen her in the brothel. The woman has begged the man to inform her plight to her family and provided the address.

After knowing this, the victim’s brother approached the Women’s Commission and informed the matter. The Commission’s team in association with Police has rescued the 27-year-old girl from the brothel and arrested the owner of the brothel.