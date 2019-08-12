Fire breaks out in a ship in Vishakhapattanam :Video

AFire has broken out in a merchant ship near Vishakhapattanam in the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The fire broke out in the Coastal Jaguar ship on today morning around 11.30am. The cause of the fire accident was till now known.

The employees of the ship jumped into the sea to save their lives. The Indian Coastguard has rescued all employees of the ship, except one. Of the 29 employees in the ship, 28 were rescued.

As per the crew of the vessel, they heard a large explosion and saw the massive fire engulfing the vessel. Rani Rashmoni, a Coastguard ship which nearby the vessel comes into the rescue of the employees.

Visuals of a dramatic rescue as fire breaks out on board a ship off the coast of Vizag. The Indian Coast Guard said that 28 out of 29 people in board were rescued as of now. Cause of fire yet to be established @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/7BFR5JIXdw — Nitin Bhaskaran (@NitinBGoode) August 12, 2019

Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar reported a loud explosion off the coast of Vishakapatnam Andhra Pradesh. 28 of the 29 crew saved. @IndiaCoastGuard Vessel ICGS Rani Rashmoni coordinating. @thetribunechd @AndhraPradeshCM @indiannavy pic.twitter.com/Ldiz0WOQOH — Ajay Banerjee (@ajaynewsman) August 12, 2019

#WATCH Visakhapatnam: At 11:30 am today, 29 crew members of Offshore Support Vessel Coastal Jaguar jumped into water after a fire engulfed the vessel. 28 rescued by Indian Coast Guard. Search for 1 missing crew underway. Exact cause of fire yet to be ascertained. #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/pksYGrC9ZE — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019