Fire breaks out in a ship in Vishakhapattanam :Video

Aug 12, 2019, 05:12 pm IST
AFire has broken out in a merchant ship near Vishakhapattanam in the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The fire broke out in the Coastal Jaguar ship on today morning around 11.30am. The cause of the fire accident was till now known.

The employees of the ship jumped into the sea to save their lives. The Indian Coastguard has rescued all employees of the ship, except one. Of the 29 employees in the ship, 28 were rescued.

As per the crew of the vessel, they heard a large explosion and saw the massive fire engulfing the vessel. Rani Rashmoni, a Coastguard ship which nearby the vessel comes into the rescue of the employees.

