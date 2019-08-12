SHOCKING; Do you know how much Riteish and Genelia donated for flood relief ?

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have contributed Rs.25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods. Devendra Fadnavis has thanked the actor couple for the same.

Fadnavis on Monday tweeted a photograph of the couple handing over the cheque to the minister.

“Thank you Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of Rs 25,00,000/- (Rs 25 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods,” Fadnavis wrote.

