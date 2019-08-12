SHOCKING; Do you know how much Riteish and Genelia donated for flood relief ?

Thank you Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of ?25,00,000/- (?25 lakh) towards #CMReliefFund for #MaharashtraFloods !
@Riteishd @geneliad pic.twitter.com/Y6iDng2epD
— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) August 12, 2019
Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have contributed Rs.25 lakh towards Chief Minister Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods. Devendra Fadnavis has thanked the actor couple for the same.
Fadnavis on Monday tweeted a photograph of the couple handing over the cheque to the minister.
“Thank you Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh for the contribution of Rs 25,00,000/- (Rs 25 lakh) towards CM Relief Fund for Maharashtra floods,” Fadnavis wrote.
The gigantic Koyna Dam, with its reservoir spread across 890sqkm and a capacity of 100 TMC, was filled up by half or more than 50 TMC in only nine days this year.
