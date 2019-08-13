” Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India.’, an Islamic scholar says to Pakistan

A renowned Islamic scholar has slammed Pakistan’s claim on Jammu and Kashmir and said that both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India. Imam Mohamad Tawhidi, a controversial Islamic scholar said this. He took his social media handle to say this.

” Kashmir was never part of Pakistan. Kashmir will never be part of Pakistan. Both Pakistan and Kashmir belong to India. Muslims converting from Hinduism to Islam doesn’t change the fact that the entire region is Hindu Land. India is older than Islam let alone Pakistan. Be honest..”, he tweeted.

He confirmed that his stand about Kashmir is that it is a ‘Hindu Land’ and it never belonged to Pakistan.

Mohamad Tawhidi, names himself as a ‘peace advocate’, ‘reformist Imam’ and national bestselling author’. He claims that he rejects extremists and both the far-left and far-right.

Mohamad Tawhidi is an Australian Muslim cleric and self-proclaimed Islamic reformer.