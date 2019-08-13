” People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue”: Porn actress Mia Kahlifa confesses: Video

Former porn actress Mia Khalifa confessed that she has not earned millions form the porn industry as people think. She revealed that she has earned only $12,000 ( INR.8.5 lakhs) from the porn industry.

Mia Khalifa has worked in the porn industry for just three months. The 26 aged former porn actress revealed that her career in the adult film industry was not as lucrative as people think.

” People think I’m racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that. Difficulty finding a normal job after quitting porn was… scary. “, she said in an interview with Megan Abbott.

” I was involved in porn so briefly, but my actions spread like wildfire, and I continue to be ranked (truly baffles me) 5 years after leaving the industry. This is why people think I still perform”, she added.

She also revealed that her Instagram followers increased after she quit the porn industry. The Lebanon-born porn actress has faced a death threatening from ISIS for acting in a porn movie wearing a Hijab.

Khalifa has got engaged to her boyfriend Robert Sandberg earlier this year.