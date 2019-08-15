Body of 1930’s Hoodlum John Dillinger to be Exhumed for this shocking reason

John Dillinger ‘s family wants to exhume his body, which they have doubts is actually of their relative, and use DNA testing to prove that is indeed him.

it’s only in the last three decades that DNA testing has been used in almost every crime scene. And while DNA testing has proven remarkably reliable in solving crimes and getting convictions, it has also exposed a tremendous gap in past police procedures, when it wasn’t as available.

Dillinger, one of America’s most famous outlaws of the early 1930s, is a perfect example of this oversight. He was born in Indiana in 1903, and slightly more than three decades later, left this mortal coil in a hail of bullets on a busy, downtown Chicago street. Though now doubt has been thrown on this assertion by members of his family, who want to know once and for all what really happened to Dillinger.