Gay Penguin Couple on the Road to Fatherhood After Adopting Abandoned Egg

Skipper and Ping, two gay penguins at the Berlin zoo has adopted an egg abandoned by it’s mother penguin. In one of the first ever cases of homosexual displayed in the animal kingdom, the penguins, as soon as they saw the abandoned egg, took it and is now on the task of hatching it. Even though they couldn’t biologically have a baby, the two penguins had been practicing their nurturing skills, using stones as eggs or sometimes even fish. But after one of the female penguins in the enclosure abandoned it’s egg and the couple discovered it, they were quick to claim it and started to incubate the egg. If they can successfully hatch the egg, they will proudly be dads by September.