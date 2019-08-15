Man surprised to find that he is the only passenger on flight.

Vincent Peone, a writer from New York was waiting for a flight home to JFK airport, which had been rescheduled. But this hassle proved to be a blessing for him as he got to board the flight all alone, giving him the same experience of flying in his own private jet. When he arrived at the airport to catch the 7 pm flight and went to the desk, he found out that he was the only one boarding the flight and well, he was in for a unique experience.

Not just him, the staff were having a lot of fun too. After he got into the plane, the flight attendant was struggling to hide her amusement of just having to manage a single passenger. The airport workers had to fill the baggage area with sandbags as they had to add more weight. Mr. Vincent even got the chance to enter the cockpit and shake hands with the pilots.