“Rajnigandha” fame Vidya Sinha passes away at 71

Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha, famed for her role in the Basu Chatterjee film “Rajnigandha” (1974), passed away after a brief lung-cum-heart ailment in Mumbai on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 71 and breathed her last at a private hospital in Juhu where she was rushed last Sunday after severe breathing problems.

Since her condition was critical she had been put on a ventilator but failed to recover and expired around 1pm.

Currently, she was playing a prominent role in the television serial ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ on a private channel.

In between, Sinha had been missing from the serial on account of her illness but bounced back a few weeks ago till her demise today.