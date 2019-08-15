Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Will this Polish town be blessed with a boy child anytime soon?

Aug 15, 2019, 10:40 pm IST
The tiny Polish town of Miejsce Odrzanskie, with a population of around 300 people are waiting for the birth of the first male child in over a decade. They haven’t been any boys born here since 2010. The mayor of the village, Mr. Rajmun Frischko has offered that he will name a street and an oak tree after the male child. Everyone is baffled why there have been no male births here for such a long time and scientists have offered to investigate the situation. The villagers are starting to get worried about filling the farming jobs in the future and women should pick up for the lack of manpower in the fields.

