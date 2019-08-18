Massive fire leaves 50,000 people homeless: Photos

Around 15,000 houses were destroyed and almost 50,000 people were left homeless in a massive fire that ravaged a slum in Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh. The fire occurred in the Chalantika slum late on Friday.

No deaths have been reported. Many people had suffered injuries in the massive fire accident. It took more than six hours to put out the flames by Firefighters.

Many of the destroyed homes reportedly had plastic roofs, which helped the flames to spread. Many of the estimated 50,000 people who lived in the slum were low-wage earners, who were away from their homes because of Eid al-Adha.

The Bangladesh government has declared an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

In February, a fire in Dhaka killed about 80 people, and nine died in another blaze in a slum in the coastal city of Chittagong.