Tokyo Olympic Test Event: Indian men’s and women’s team enters the finals

In hockey, the Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams entered the finals of the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The men’s team defeated the hosts Japan 6-3. Mandeep Singh struck a fine hat-trick while Nilakanta Sharma, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Gurjant Singh were the other scorers for India. Kentaro Fukuda, Kenta Tanaka, and Kazuma Murata got on to the scoresheet for Japan.

By this win, India is in the second spot in the points table and will face toppers New Zealand in the summit clash on Wednesday. The match is slated to begin at 8.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

The Indian women team secured the seat by getting a goalless draw against China in the third and last round-robin match. With a tally of five points from their three matches, Indian women’s topped the points table, and will now face hosts and World No. 14 Japan in the final on Wednesday.