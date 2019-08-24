Engineer draw salary from three posts for 30 years

A man has fooled the total government system for over thirty years. Suresh Ram, an assistant engineer worked simultaneously on three different government posts and he drew salaries from the respective departments for more than three decades. His trick was revealed by the Comprehensive Financial Management System( CFMS).

Ram was drawing salaries from Assistant Engineer in the Office of the building Construction of Kishanganj, the Department of Water Resources in banka district and Bhim Nagar East Embankment of Supaul.

He started his carer as a Junior Engineer in Building Construction Department in Patna in 1988. He then received appointment orders from Water Resources Department and another post. And he joined the other two also.

The fraud of Ram was revealed as deputy secretary asked him to bring papers to the irrigation department. But he could not bring that. And after that the deputy secretary filed a FIR. The police has filed a FIR against him and he is absconding.