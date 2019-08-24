Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘poosh’ get trolled

American star Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle company ‘Poosh’ has been subjected to social media trolls and severe criticism for encouraging women to clean their vagian with their expensive product and not even able to call it by its name.

Kourtney Kardashian’s company poosh describes their product as ” the modern guide to living your best life”.

The company’s twitter said about their product as ” “Keep your yoni healthy with these non-toxic feminine washes that won’t harm your hoo-ha. Shop our picks for keeping things fresh down there…”. And this has ignited the wrath of the critics.

Keep your yoni healthy with these non-toxic feminine washes that won’t harm your hoo-ha. Shop our picks for keeping things fresh down there: https://t.co/7YDJwMcLqM#pooshtheboundaries pic.twitter.com/mUPA5M8O1K — Poosh (@pooshdotcom) August 22, 2019

The people called the brand out for not using the word’Vagina’. The tweet shared by Poosh read: “Keep your yoni healthy with these non-toxic feminine washes that won’t harm your hoo-ha.” After this, they shared the link to their website.

See the trolls:

Hey @kourtneykardash you might want to consult a real expert like @DrJenGunter before pushing some misinformation about our "hoo-ha's".

By the way, dont be afraid of using the word vagina. — Black Hearted Gypsy (@bloomingsolo) August 22, 2019

The fact you can’t even say vulva or vagina to advertise little more than a gimmick is enough of a red flag to just stick with good old fashioned soap and water. — ?•?•?•? ? (@atinymew) August 22, 2019

If you’re too embarrassed to say vagina, then why are selling worthless products for them? The vagina doesn’t need anything to keep it fresh. — ????Social Justice Paladin???? (@koinosuke) August 22, 2019

Vagina, vulva, labia.. use real words! — TheWickedWench (@maconder71) August 22, 2019

they are called vagina. VAGINA. VA-GI-NA. V A G I N A. — kayla j chua (@jchzkayla) August 22, 2019

what are a "yoni" and "hoo-ha"??? Are these body parts? — myurbanlife (@myurbanlife1) August 22, 2019

hoo-ha? Grown women aren't toddlers. And hoo-ha is Brit slang that means something completely unrelated. It's a no from me, dawg. — Sally Tubello (@sallyjaybird) August 22, 2019

Not necessary and FGS use the correct terminology. This is not amusing, it's pathetic. — Clare Brown Agami (I am my initials) (@cba500) August 22, 2019

it's called a vagina and special washes for it are a SCAM — Chuck Todd's Bangs ? (@_marymary7) August 22, 2019

Love to sell our pointless product formulated with shame through culturally appropriated terms and objectifying imagery! — Kim Cavill (@sexposparenting) August 22, 2019

Lady bits are self-cleaning. You’re pushing the patriarchy narrative that we are inherently dirty. — Allison Floyd (@AllisonRFloyd) August 22, 2019

Can show an ass but can’t say vagina or vulva. — Katie (@canyonoflight) August 22, 2019