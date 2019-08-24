Latest NewsLife Style

Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘poosh’ get trolled

Aug 24, 2019, 12:33 am IST
American star Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle company ‘Poosh’ has been subjected to social media trolls and severe criticism for encouraging women to clean their vagian with their expensive product and not even able to call it by its name.

Kourtney Kardashian’s company poosh describes their product as ” the modern guide to living your best life”.

The company’s twitter said about their product as ” “Keep your yoni healthy with these non-toxic feminine washes that won’t harm your hoo-ha. Shop our picks for keeping things fresh down there…”. And this has ignited the wrath of the critics.

The people called the brand out for not using the word’Vagina’. The tweet shared by Poosh read: “Keep your yoni healthy with these non-toxic feminine washes that won’t harm your hoo-ha.” After this, they shared the link to their website.

