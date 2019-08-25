Father of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha, passes away

Gangaiah Hegde, father of Cafe Coffee Day founder late VG Siddhartha has now passed away. It has been asserted that he has been sufering from prolonged illness at a Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda hospital in Mysuru on Sunday.

According to the relatives of the deceased, the cremation will take place in Chikmagalur on Monday.

Hegde passed away nearly a month after his son Siddhartha’s demise.

Siddhartha went missing on July 29 from the Netravati Bridge, later he was found dead on the banks of Netravati River near Hoige Bazaar in Mangaluru on July 31.

