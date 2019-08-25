‘Just Married’: Newlywed couple killed in accident in front of family

A newly married couple had lost their life in an accident in front of their family just after their marriage. The officer who presided over their wedding was the same officer who declared them to be dead.The tragic incident took place in Texas in USA.

Harley Morgan and Rhiannon Boudreaux were killed as a truck crashed them in front of their family just five minute after their marriage. 19-year-old Morgan and 20-year-old Boudreaux were childhood friends. They were married on Friday.

The couple’s car was hit by another truck as they were pulling out of the parking lot. The family members were travelling just behind the couple’s car. The driver of the truck stayed at the scene.