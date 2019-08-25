Married only for minutes , newlywed couples killed in crash in front of family

The texa chidhod sweethearts Harley Morgan and Rhiannon Boudreaux were killed in a crash with a truck minutes after they were married. The couples who are in their late 20’s were pronounced dead at the scene by the same justice of the peace who had just married them.

I’m talking five minutes. You may kiss the bride,” said Orange Police Cpt. Keith Longlois. “The family was right behind them. They were all going out to go to wherever they were going to have their reception,” he said.

“I had to sit there and watch my two babies die,”asserted the mother of the groom, LaShawna Morgan

He said the groom was driving when he tried to exit the driveway of the Justice of The Peace building onto a five-lane highway. A truck pulling a trailer carrying a heavy tractor slammed into their vehicle. The force was so great that witnesses said the car flipped multiple times before coming to rest in a ditch.