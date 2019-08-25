World Archery Championship: India bags gold medal

in Archery, the Indian junior archers clinched a gold medal for India in the World Archery Youth Championship in Madrid, Spain on Saturday.

The compound mixing team of Markoo Ragini and Sukhbir Singh picked the first gold medal for country by beating Switzerland by 152-147.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian team of Sukhbir Singh, Sanampreet Singh Bisla and Tushar Phadtare clinched a bronze medal in the junior compound men’s team event .

India has also assured a medal as, Komalika bari will compete for recurve cadet women’s gold against japan’s Waka Sonoda on Sunday.

The Indian archers are not playing under the NAtional flag as the World Archery’s suspension of AAI comes into effect after this event.