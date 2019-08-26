Actor Sanjay Dutt set to re-enter politics

Sanjay Dutt is set to join the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) on 25 September, party founder and Cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar disclosed in Mumbai on Sunday.The RSP is a junior ally of the ruling BJP in Maharashtra.

Jankar said the RSP was tapping the film industry to expand his party which mainly represents ‘Dhangar’ or the shepherd community.

“…We have started working in the film sector as well to expand our party. As part of which, actor Sanjay Dutt is also joining the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh on September 25,” Jankar, who holds Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development portfolios, announced while addressing a party event.