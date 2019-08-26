Couple arrested for selling obscene videos of girls to porn website

A Pakistani couple from Rawalpindi has been arrested by local police for allegedly raping over 45 girls, including minors, and selling their obscene pictures and videos to porn websites. According to reports, the horrific incident came to light on August 3 when one of the victims filed an FIR against the accused husband and wife in the City Police Station. Following the victim’s complaint, the police have taken the husband into custody and sent his wife to Adiala Jail.

Narrating her ordeal, the victim, identified as a college student, told police that she was standing outside the Gordon College in Rawalpindi after attending a workshop when a woman approached her. The woman introduced herself as a student and befriended her. She told the victim that her “brother” is coming to pick her up and offered lift.

When the “brother” came to pick them up, the woman allegedly pushed her into the car and put a knife on her neck. She, the victim said, threatened to kill her if she shouted for help. The couple then took her to a house in Gulistan colony in the city.

When they reached the house, the “brother” turned out to be her husband, who raped her multiple times. While the man outraged her modesty, his wife clicked pictures and recorded a video of the incident.

Later, they dropped her at near Tipu Road and threatened to upload the pictures on social media if she opened her mouth. The victim, somehow, reached the police station and narrated the nightmare she went through.

On the student’s complaint, the police launched an investigation and arrested the accused couple. During the investigation, the police found out that the duo used to record obscene videos of girls and then sell to some international porn websites. The police also recovered several other photographs and videos from the house where the student was raped.