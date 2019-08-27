16 killed in three-vehicle collision

At Least 16 people were killed and 5 others were seriously wounded in an accident involving there vehicles on National highway 24 on today. The fatal accident took place is Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident took place as a speeding truck collided with a tempe and another van and then overturned at the Jamka crossing. All the people who were lost lives were travelling on van. The van has fell into a roadside ditch after the truck hit it. The truck later overturned over the van.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the officials to make ensure that injured people are getting proper care and treatment.