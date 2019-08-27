India not scared of Pakistan’s nuclear threats,says Army Commander

Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen M M Naravane on Tuesday said Pakistan can keep raising its “nuclear bogey”, but India will not be scared of such threats. Naravane was reacting to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks on nuclear capabilities of the two neighbours in an address to the nation on Monday.

“They can keep raising the nuclear bogey, we are not scared of that,” the Army vice-chief designate said during an interaction on ‘Defending our Borders’ at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce here. Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, evoking strong reactions from Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France on Monday, had categorically rejected any scope for third party mediation between India and Pakistan on Kashmir.