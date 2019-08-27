Journalist Shares Photoshopped Image of Modi to Push Her Agenda, Guess What Happens Next

Swati Chaturvedi, a journalist was found using a photoshopped image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to perhaps prove a point that he has temporarily suspended Hindu culture when he moved to the Arabic nations. In the morphed image, P.M Modi can be seen wearing an Arabic attire “Bisht or Ghutra” during his state visit to UAE. Swati Chaturvedi captioned the image ‘offered without comments’ to mock P.M Modi. Check out the morphed image she shared.

However, in the original image posted by the Ministry of External Affairs, it can be seen that PM Modi is wearing his usual attire with his signature ‘Modi Jacket’ and not the Bisht or Ghutra.

Here is the photoshopped and original image side by side

After many people pointed it out to the journalist that she is using a morphed image, she deleted her post admitting that the post was photoshopped.