INX Media Case: Not satisfied with Chidambaram’s answers, CBI to demand for lie detector test

More trouble for Union Minister P Chidambaram, the CBI is likely to demand for a lie detector test. Sources said that the probe agency officials feel that the senior Congress leader is not cooperating in the investigation.

The CBI is officially going to make the request in the court today, sources said. Chidambaram was arrested on August 21 in the INX Media case filed by the CBI. The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the finance minister. Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2018.

On Tuesday, the family of former finance minister challenged the Narendra Modi government to produce a shred of evidence backing its claim of undisclosed bank accounts or shell company anywhere in the world. In a letter shared by his son Karti, the Chidambaram family said that a “campgain of vilification” can’t wipe out the contribution of P Chidambaram, who has been in public life for nearly 50 years.

“We are all income tax assesses. We don not crave for money and have no need to seek it in unlawful ways. We are, therefore, astounded by allegations of properties in multiple countries, multiple bank accounts, numerous shell companies etc. These are chapters plucked out of ghost stories, one day there ghosts will be buried.

“We challenge the government to produce a shred of evidence in support of one undisclosed bank account, one undisclosed property or one shell company anywhere in the world,” the statement read.