Madrasa teacher thrashed to death by hawkers

A madrasa teacher was allegedly killed after an altercation with two hawkers turned violent, the police said on Tuesday.The man identified as 27-year-old Mohammad Owais was thrashed by some hawkers on Monday in north Delhi after an argument broke out between them regarding the price of a headphone.

Two people have been already been arrested while others are still on the run, the police said.Family members of the deceased have, however, alleged that he was beaten by more than two people.

“Prima facie it is ascertained that the deceased entered into a scuffle with one Lallan and his friend which ultimately led to his death,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Harendra Singh.The locals and people present during the incident claimed that Owais was buying a pair of headphones and while negotiating the price, an argument broke out which later grew and Lallan and Ayub both thrashed him.