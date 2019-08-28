Two giant asteroids to come close to Earth today : NASA

A group of scientists at NASA’s Centre for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) have recognized two new giant asteroids, which will reportedly zoom past by Earth today, i.e. Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

However, the space agency has been closely monitoring the near-Earth objects (NEOs) and checking every possible way to alter their orbital path around the sun. Identified as Asteroid 2019 QS, the first space rock will approach towards Earth today, while the next object, a much bigger one, known as 2019 OU1, will appear hours after the previous one leaves.

Asteroid 2019 QS is expected to be 108 feet wide and 240 feet in diameter while 2019 OU1 is believed to be 560 feet diameter or over twice the size of the other one. Both of them are on their way to Earth and are travelling at a speed of up to 80,000 km per hour. Both the asteroids, if hit, would leave trail of destruction to our planet Earth.