Social media troll former Pakistan High Commissioner after porn star calls him out

Netizens has come with a flood of trolls after US adult film star Johnny Sins has given a befitting reply to former Pakistan high Commissioner Abdul Basit.

On Tuesday, Basit has mistook the adult film star for a ‘blind’ pellet gun firing victim Kashmiri. Abdul Basit tweeted that Sins is Yousef from Anantnag who got blind by a pellet injury during Indian Army’s shooting in Kashmir. This photo was already tweeted by a man and Basit without checking it retweeted it.

For this the US pornstar Sins responded that his vision is fine.He also thanked the Pakistan diplomat for making him more famous among social media users.

And the netizens has reacted to the whole episode by mocking the Pakistan diplomat for his ignorance and also attacking India without any proof and even by fake allegations.

It is nice to hear that you are fine. @JohnnySins . @abasitpak1 was worried about your health. ?? — KaMal KuMaR (@KamalAs13256) September 3, 2019

international insult ?? — ????? ??? ???? ???? (@mukeshp41468273) September 3, 2019

What a spectacle #ImranKhan #Pakistan have made of themselves

This bogus #Kashmir issue was really to take people away from atrocities in #Balochistan

This fact is very clear@abasitpak1 tweets a pornstar video

Is @ImranKhanPTI party to it? — Group Captain MJA Vinod VSM (retd) (@MjaVinod) September 3, 2019