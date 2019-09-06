Milma hikes milk price, effective from today

The price of Milma milk per one litre increased to RS 44 and 23 for 500 ml pack. The Mother Diary, the leading milk supplier increased the price of milk by RS 2 to RS 44 per litre. With this the price of milk hiked to RS 43 per litre.

The row cow milk price fixed up to RS 2.50 to 3 per litre in last three months, Mother Diary Spokesperson said, as per sources. The other companies in the sector Amul and Parag Milk has already increased the price of milk. Mother diary supplies 30 lakh liter milk and among the 8 lakh litre comprise Cow milk.