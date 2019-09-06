Traffic police fined Rs 34000 for riding without helmet

A traffic constable in Ranchi was fined Rs 34,000 under the new motor vehicles law that came into effect from September 1 after a senior police officer on patrol spotted him on a two-wheeler without a helmet and pulled him over.

Constable Rakesh Kumar was found riding a two-wheeler without a helmet with assistant sub-inspector (traffic) Parmeshwar Rai riding pillion. Both were posted at Plaza Chowk. They were slapped with a fine which is double the normal amount since the law has a provision that if a person responsible for upholding the new law violates it, he would be fined double. This is the first reported case of a traffic policeman being fined so far.

Ranchi traffic superintendent of police (SP), Ajit Peter Dungdung, caught both of them while they were returning home on a bike on Thursday night.

‘I found the rider without a helmet. When he was stopped and asked for a driving licence, pollution under control certificate and other documents, he could not produce any of them,’ Dungdung said.

He said the constable was fined Rs 34,000 under the new MV Act. The actual fine was Rs 17,000.

‘Rai, who was in-charge of Plaza Chowk, had asked the constable to drop him home. Since the fine could only be imposed on the driver, we have decided to proceed with departmental action against him,’ the traffic SP said.