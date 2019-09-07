Chandrayaan-2 : Congress leader Udit Raj mocks ISRO scientists 

At a time when everyone is praising Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists for their courage and hard work on Chandrayaan-2, Congress leader Udit Raj has mocked them for their religious belief saying. “If scientists had believed in scientific strength and disciple rather than bursting coconuts and worshiping, then the partial failure wouldn’t have been seen,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a “new dawn and better tomorrow”.

ISRO’s plan to soft-land Chandrayaan-2’s Vikram module on the Lunar surface did not go as per script in the early hours of Saturday, with the lander losing communication with ground stations during its final descent.

PM Modi delivered a message of optimism, solidarity and hope to scientists in an address, which was broadcast live, hours after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that it had lost communication with the lander.

The nation is proud of them and stands with them, he said.