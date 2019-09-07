Congress leader,over 200 supporters join AAP

Congress member Naveen Namberdar along with 200 of his supporters on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in New Delhi in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a statement said.Addressing the programme, Mr Kejriwal said the AAP was a “party of youths”.

“You are all young and I believe that the youth will lead this country towards progress. Our party is completely different from other parties. The changes we have made in Delhi in the last five years have not been done by any party or government in the last 70 years,” Mr Kejriwal said.

“All of you have come to the right party and all of us together will take this campaign of development forward,” he added.

Mr Nambardar said he has joined the AAP to serve the country and work towards its development.

“I am impressed by all the public interest work that Arvind Kejriwal has done in Delhi in the last five years,” he said.