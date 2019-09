Bollywood actor and dance master Veeru Krishnan passed away on Saturday in Mumbai.

He was best known for his roles in Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Hindustani and Ishq.

Besides acting, Veeru Krishnan was a Kathak guru. Many Bollywood and TV actors, including Katrina Kaif and Karanvir Bohra among others, had received training in Kathak from Veeru.